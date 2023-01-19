Kevin Watson wanted for murder, reward offered for info

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Kevin Michael Watson is wanted for first degree murder, the U.S. Marshals confirm.

Watson is wanted in connection to the disappearance of his ex-wife, Britney Watson. Both have been missing from the Haywood County area since January 7.

As of Thursday afternoon, search efforts were still underway by local authorities.

The U.S. Marshals Service issued a wanted poster for Kevin Watson on Thursday, and announces a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information on his whereabouts.

Kevin Watson is a white male with brown hair and green eyes, 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighing about 168 pounds.

The U.S. Marshals say Kevin may be on foot in the rural area of Haywood County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Department at (877) 926-9332 or the U.S. Marshals at (877) 926-8332.

SEE ALSO: Search continues for missing woman, ex-husband