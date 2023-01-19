Officials share what is being done after baby left in dumpster

JACKSON, Tenn. — A baby was found in a dumpster in Jackson.

According to the Jackson Police Department, a newborn baby boy was found around 3:30 a.m. in a dumpster located at 33 Carver Avenue.

JPD says the baby was found alive and is currently receiving care at a local hospital.

Authorities are currently investigating the situation, and that the mother of the baby has been identified.

Due to tragic cases like this happening, a Safe Haven Baby Box will be set up here in Jackson in May. It will be located at the Jackson Fire Department Station #2.

Jana Compton, the Training Director for the Madison County Fire Department, talked about the baby box.

“Christy and I met with several city officials, county officials last year in the spring about the Safe

Haven Baby law. Immediately, all of those officials jumped in and felt that it’s important for us to bring that to Madison County and the City of Jackson. We began work then. Recently, the box has been fully funded. It’s in the stages of being processed and made in production. We are shooting for a goal for mid-late April to have that box functioned here for the citizens in Madison County,” Compton said.

Station two was chosen as the location due to where it’s located in the city, and that it’s close to West Tennessee Healthcare.

Compton shared what mothers need to do once they approach the box.

“The mother will open the latch. There will be a silent alarm to ring dispatch that the baby box has been activated. Once the mother places the baby into the bassinet, there’s a secondary alarm that notifies dispatch that there has been a baby placed in the box. Once the door of the box is shut, it is secured from the outside and cannot be reopened,” Compton said.

The box will be built into the stations where firefighters will be able to access the door to the box to get the baby out to render any kind of first aid that the baby may need.

The box is also temperature controlled to keep the baby warm and dry. At that point, medical center EMS will send an ambulance there to the station to be taken to West Tennessee Healthcare.

The goal is to have a baby that is put into the baby box out of it and taken care of within minutes.

“Our goal is to have that baby at West Tennessee Healthcare within five minutes of it being put into the box. So it’s going to be quick. We want to get that baby care, get it warm, and make sure it gets the medical care that it needs,” Compton said.

Until the box arrives in May, Communications Supervisor for the Medical Center EMS Dispatch says there are ways for a mother to safely surrender their baby.

“Currently, the Safe Haven Baby Law in Tennessee allows any mother to surrender their baby to a firefighter, police officer, EMS worker, a hospital ER nurse, or anyone there in the hospital. She is protected by that law and can do so without fear of any prosecution or any criminal actions being taken against her,” said Christy Tillman, communications supervisor for Jackson Med-Link at West Tennessee Healthcare.

In August of 2022, Tillman spoke to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News just after a City Council meeting regarding the boxes.

“Within the 45 days of surrendering the baby, the mother still has rights,” Tillman said. “Once the baby is safely taken to the hospital, the hospital will then be in contact with DCS. They will work with them to find placement for the baby. There is already a list of families wanting to adopt Safe Haven babies. But then, the mother still has rights, so within that 45 days, she can still contact DCS, she can still decide to have her baby back.”

The Jackson Police Department released a statement regarding the incident on Thursday. They say in part:

“Jackson Police are grateful the newborn baby is still alive and continues to receive medical treatment. Jackson Police in partnership with the Department of Children Services continue to investigate this disturbing incident. Jackson Police Investigators have also identified the mother of this newborn baby and the investigation is ongoing.”

They add that if you or anyone you know is struggling with making this type of decision, please consider the Safe Haven Baby Law or call the hotline at 1-866-99-BABY1.

