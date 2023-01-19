Winds Will Weaken Tonight, Mild Day Coming for Friday

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for January 19th:

West winds have been whipping across West Tennessee today between 20-25 MPH most of the afternoon. The winds will die down some tonight but the temperature will also fall down near freezing by the morning. Friday looks to be a pleasant January day but the rain will return Saturday night. How long into the day on Sunday will the rain last, plus we will have the latest forecast details on some potential snow next week, all coming up below.

TONIGHT:

Highs reached up to the mid 50s on Thursday before falling behind the front and will drop down to around freezing by Friday morning. The skies cleared out during the day and mostly clear skies can be expected overnight. The winds were quite gusty most of the day and came out of the west between 15-25 MPH but should weaken overnight.

FRIDAY:

Friday is going to be pretty chilly day but we should stay dry and see a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Friday will only reach the upper 40s and will again drop down near freezing overnight into Saturday morning. The winds on Friday are forecast to come out of the northwest and be light between 5-10 MPH.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend is going to start our cool and dry. Highs on Saturday will reach the low 50s and overnight lows will fall down to the upper 30s or low 40s. We should see plenty of sunshine early in the day but clouds will return in the evening and rain showers will try to return overnight into Sunday morning. We are expecting it to be too warm to produce any snow as of now, but it the forecast drops 5°, it could be something we start to discuss.

Highs on Sunday will reach the mid to upper 40s and the showers should clear out into the afternoon for most of us. Sunday night lows will again be chilly and fall down into the mid 30s. The winds look to come out of the east on Saturday and more out of the northwest on Sunday helping to keep the temperatures down a bit.

NEXT WEEK:

We should get a break from the rain on Monday but it is going to be quite chilly most of the day and week. Skies will be partly cloudy and the winds will come out of the northwest on Monday. Highs will reach the 40s for the first half of next week. Overnight lows will play a big factor on if we just get a cold rain or the possibility of some snow mixing in, especially Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain will return for sure on Tuesday and last into the first half of the day on Wednesday, but if the temperature drops down near freezing, it might not all be rain. As of now morning lows early next week are forecast to fall down between 33-37° each morning. We should drop down into the 20s though again by Thursday morning.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather has returned for most of the start of the new year. This warm up will lead to more rain chances and the potential for some stronger storms as we kick off 2023. We had our first confirmed tornado on January 3rd near Brownsville. The next chance for rain showers with return this weekend and maybe a few storms will return next Tuesday, but that system could also bring some snow with it. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13