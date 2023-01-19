Woman sentenced for assault on local school bus driver

JACKSON, Tenn. — One woman is now behind bars for assault, after she attacked a Jackson-Madison County school bus driver last year.

32-year-old Tiffany Lewis appeared in court on Tuesday before Judge Don Allen. Back in Spring 2022, Lewis was accused of assaulting bus driver Helen Manuel Harrison, claiming Harrison touched her daughter’s hair.

Tuesday, Lewis was found guilty of assault and burglary of a motor vehicle.

Lewis was sentenced to time in jail and was immediately taken into custody. Her sentence is to be followed by a period of probation, and she must pay a $250 fine.

Harrison says she’s okay, however even almost a year later, she says she hasn’t received an apology from Lewis.

