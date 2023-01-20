Black Tie and Boxing to return this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — The annual Black Tie and Boxing event is returning to Jackson on Saturday.

The boxing event is being held for the sixth year in a row at the Carl Perkins Civics Center. Black Tie and Boxing has previously raised funds for diabetes, but it now has a new partnership.

“We’ve generated a lot of funds over the years for type 1 diabetes, but this year’s proceeds will go to the Star Center. However, the Star Center is going to be making a nice donation to the local T1D fund, as well to pay homage to the beginnings of Black Tie and Boxing,” said Rachel Ryan, the Manager of Donor and Community Relations for the Star Center.

The proceeds that will be given to the Star Center will contribute to their six services: speech therapy, music therapy, employment services, home care, assistive technology, and vision services.

The night will consist of a cocktail hour, followed by dinner, and ringside seats to the matches.

“We’re just grateful for all our sponsors. Leaders Credit Union is our presenting sponsor this year, and we have a wealth of sponsors who have come out and supported and we’re very grateful,” Ryan said.

The idea for the event originated quite some time ago when Ronnie and Susan Morris went to a similar event in Fort Worth, Texas. They wanted an event like this to come to Jackson.

“The event was just something different. You know, there’s a lot of galas, and while they are great and grand events, we wanted to do something different,” Ryan said.

Find tickets and additional information here.