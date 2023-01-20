Business relocates, another to open in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business is coming to the Hub City, while another is relocating!

According to Buchanan Realty Group, Sassy Grace & Southern Gent has moved next door to Buff City Soap.

“With the new brands coming in, we needed more room! We are so excited! The grand re-opening will be held in early March,” said owner Tamy Lewis.

The new location at 1319 A Union University Drive gives the business, which offers a variety of clothes for men, women and kids, a little more space.

“I was extremely thankful that Tamy and the crew at Sassy Grace allowed us to help them grow their business. Seeing local businesses succeed is one of the many perks of being a Commercial Real Estate Broker,” said Broker Stan Clampitt.

And on February 1, Buchanan Realty says Milan Laser Hair Removal will hold their grand opening in Thomsen Farms.

The new location sits on the west side of Union University Avenue between Steak Escape Sandwich Grille and Lazy Suzy Boutique, according to Buchanan Realty.

“I was very happy to help bring Milan Laser to our community. They are a great company and will thrive in Thomsen Farms. Jackson has a constantly changing real estate landscape, and hiring a commercial broker in transactions such as this one, was absolutely crucial and kept my clients from losing thousands of dollars at the negotiation table,” said Heather Witherspoon, with Buchanan Realty Group

Their grand opening day will give guests the chance to save 50% off packages plus one free treatment!

