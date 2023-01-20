City officials hold conference regarding abandoned baby

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities held a news conference on Friday regarding a baby left abandoned.

City officials hold conference regarding abandoned baby (1)

City officials hold conference regarding abandoned baby (2)

On Thursday morning, a newborn baby boy was found in a dumpster on Carver Avenue. A news conference was held by the Jackson Police Department to address the investigation.

Police Chief Thom Corley says the baby is doing well and is still receiving medical treatment.

The baby was at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, but has since been transferred to another facility to receive some advanced care.

The mother has been identified and the investigation remains ongoing.

“I want to take this opportunity to publicly recognize the collaborative efforts of our JPD officers with personnel from the Jackson Fire Department, Medical Center EMS, Jackson-Madison County General Hospital Emergency Room, and their neonatal unit. I’m absolutely convinced that if not for the joint efforts of these first responders and medical personnel, this new born baby in this case would not have survived,” Corley said.

Watch the full conference here.

Find more local news here.