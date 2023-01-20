HPAI found in Weakley County chicken flock

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lab tests have confirmed reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Weakley County.

HPAI found in Weakley County chicken flock

HPAI found in Weakley County chicken flock

According to a news release, a commercial broiler chicken flock on Sullivan Road in Greenfield was reported to have detected HPAI.

A control zone of more than six miles has been set up around the area.

This case is among many that have been seen in Tennessee since September, including in Bledsoe, Davidson, Obion, Tipton counties.

Officials say that fowl, chickens, geese, ducks, and turkeys can be exposed to HPAI through wild birds and through human interactions.

“Unfortunately, HPAI continues to spread to farms of all sizes,” Tennessee State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said. “There have been four previous detections in Weakley County affecting backyard flocks. It’s apparent this disease remains a threat to the poultry industry. We want bird owners to know that their consistent practice of thorough biosecurity measures is the best way to protect the health of their flocks. Introduction of this disease can be from wild birds gathering on your property or you can carry it into your flock if you are not wearing clean shoes and clothing.”

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture has released guidance for bird owners:

Wash your hands thoroughly before and after interacting with domesticated birds.

Dedicate a pair of shoes to only be worn in coops or poultry houses and clean those shoes after each visit.

Regularly disinfect any equipment used in coops or poultry houses and vehicles used for transporting birds.

Deter wild birds from interacting with domesticated birds. Consider hanging pie pans or other noisemakers in trees or, if local rules allow, set off firecrackers intermittently or when you see vultures or geese on your property.

Look for signs of illness and report a sudden increase in the number of sick birds or bird deaths to the Tennessee State Veterinarian’s office at 615- 837-5120 and/or USDA at 1-866-536-7593.

Find more biosecurity tips and HPAI resources online at www.tn.gov/agriculture/businesses/animals/animal-health/avian-influenza.html.

You can sign up to receive email alerts about HPAI here.

Find more local news here.