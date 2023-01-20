Hwy 45 South Waste Convenience Center closed Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says a local waste drop-off site will close for repairs.

The Solid Waste Convenience Center, located at 3242 Highway 45 South, will be closed on Monday, January 23.

The site is expected to reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, January 24.

The health department says no other Solid Waste Convenience Centers will be affected by the closure.

For more information on waste disposal in Madison County, including operating hours and locations of Solid Waste Convenience Centers, click here.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.