Mrs. Faye Helen Ingram was born on April 18, 1951 in Madison County, Tennessee. She departed this life on January 12, 2023.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Open Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

The service will be Live Stream on Bledsoe Funeral Home Facebook Page starting at 11:00 a.m.

For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.

Although the Executive Order of the Mayor requiring Face Coverings or Masks has expired, Bledsoe Funeral Home will still ENFORCE WEARING FACE COVERINGS or MASKS to ATTEND Visitations, Memorials, Funerals and while inside premises.

We appreciate your cooperation as we try to accommodate our families and to keep you safe as well.

Thanks and Sincerely

Bledsoe Funeral Home