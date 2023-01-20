A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Open Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.

Although the Executive Order of the Mayor requiring Face Coverings or Masks has expired, Bledsoe Funeral Home will still ENFORCE WEARING FACE COVERINGS or MASKS to ATTEND Visitations, Memorials, Funerals and while inside premises.

We appreciate your cooperation as we try to accommodate our families and to keep you safe as well.

Thanks and Sincerely

Ms. Carrie M. Taylor was born on June 8, 1940 in Water Valley, MS. She departed this life on January 17, 2023.

Bledsoe Funeral Home