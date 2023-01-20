New nonprofit launches in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new nonprofit organization launched in Jackson.

New nonprofit launches in West Tennessee

New nonprofit launches in West Tennessee

New nonprofit launches in West Tennessee

Jackson Community Garden held its first meeting at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center on Friday.

The nonprofit plans to focus on providing free food to local residents. They intend to build greenhouses, which will grow fresh produce and store canned goods at their facility.

They plan to partner with local churches, universities, as well as the Jackson Fire and Police Departments.

Fundraising events will include galas, golf tournaments, and children events.

“As soon as we get our website up, which will be in the next week, donate, donate, donate,” said William Lewis, the President of Jackson Community Garden.

Lewis says any skill can be used.

“If it’s photography, if it’s accounting, if it’s website design, if it’s growing food, if it’s building things, if you have a skillset, I promise you there is a route for you to help us. There is something that we can use from you,” Lewis said.

The proposed site will be on Hollywood Drive. They’re still working on when they’ll be operational.

Find more local news here.