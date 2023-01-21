Book event held at Turntable Coffee

JACKSON, Tenn. –Imagination Library held Dolly Day at Turntable Coffee.

This event was held to inform people about what they do for the community. The library provides free books for youth from birth until age 5.

The library was set up from 9 am until noon, signing people up for free books.

Reading is one of the most important tools you can have and the Imagination Library’s goal is to get youth reading from a young age, so by the time, they’re ready to go to school they are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to excel.

“We’ve had several kids come up to the table today, and they’re just so happy about the books, and it’s so exciting to see kids just have fun reading,” said

Imagination Library is having an upcoming fundraiser called Books at the Barn.

The event will be held in April at the Farmer’s Market in downtown Jackson.

To find out more information on the Imagination Library, click here.

For more local news stories, click here.