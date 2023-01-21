Lawyer: Gun used by child who shot teacher was ‘secured’

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – The family of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Virginia says that the gun he used had been “secured” and that one of his parents usually accompanied him in class but did not the week the shooting occurred.

The family’s statement was released by an attorney and did not elaborate further on where the 9mm handgun was kept.

The family also said that the boy “suffers from an acute disability and was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day.”

To read the original story, click here.

For more news stories happening around the U.S., click here.