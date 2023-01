Seminar held to help home buyers

JACKSON, Tenn.—An organization hosts a free seminar.

Century 21 presented a free event for first time home buyers on Saturday.





The seminar took place at 2:30 pm Saturday and was located at the New Greater Bethel AME Church in Jackson. The event had a large turnout.

Century 21 helped first time home buyers during the seminar by informing them more about the home buying process.