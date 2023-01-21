Stolen hot dog statue returned to restaurant owner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The owner of a West Virginia restaurant that was heavily damaged by fire has his coveted hot dog statue back.

The “Wienerman” statue was stolen from the Dairy Winkle in Campbells Creek during a break-in sometime after the Jan. 11 fire.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a tip led deputies to a location where the statue was found undamaged.

It was returned to restaurant owner Kerry Ellison.

The short statue depicts a hot dog licking its lips and holding a bottle of mustard while pouring a bottle of ketchup on its head.

To see a photo of the hot dog statue, click here.

For more news happening in the U.S., click here.