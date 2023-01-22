Black Tie and Boxing returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. —A popular event returns to Jackson.

Black Tie and Boxing presented by Leaders Credit Union returned on Saturday night.











This is one of the biggest events of the year in Jackson. Fighters from around the mid-south fought for individuals with disabilities.

Fighters fought in mixed martial arts and kickboxing bouts, and displayed their skills in the cage for a great cause.

Jesse Williams is fighting for the first time. He says he is looking forward to putting on a show in his first ever kickboxing match.

“I’m super excited. It’s going to be my first amateurs’ fight. I’ve been wanting to get into the ring for a long time, and Black Tie will be the perfect place to showcase my ability,” Williams said.

Black Tie and Boxing has moved into a new partnership with the Star Center and proceeds will benefit the organization.

Proceeds will support its six services including speech therapy, music therapy, employment services, home care, assistive technology, and vision services.

The event was filled with food, drinks, and ringside seats for the fights.

Manager of Donor and Community Relations at the Star Center, Rachel Ryan, was excited for the event to be back as well as many others.

“This is our sixth event to have right here in Jackson in the Hub City. We are just excited there will be a huge crowd here tonight over 1000 people cheering on local MMA fighters, kickboxing fighters, local and from other parts of the state,” Ryan said.

Ryan would also like to thank everyone involved with making this event such a great success this year and every year.

“Events like this can’t happen without volunteers, without the fighters, without our sponsors, and this West Tennessee community has just rallied around this event year after year, and we are so

grateful for all of them and the impact they are making for the Star Center,” Ryan said.

The black tie boxing is an event that gets bigger and better every year.

