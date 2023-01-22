Champion athletes honored by local church

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local church honored a college sports team for making history.









Saint Paul C.M.E Church held a worship service this morning to honor and recognize the Lane College Women’s Track and Field team for winning the 2023 Women’s Indoor Track and Field HBCU National Championship.

This event took place in Louisville, Kentucky on January 16.

The church honored the team with worship and by giving out ribbons to show that they are not only champions to them, but official HBCU Track and Field Champions.

“We want to just let Lane know, that we do support them, we appreciate them, we pour back into Lane as they are. They made every single second count. They supported one another, they put in the hard work, and the results speak for themselves. They are the champions of the HBCU’s, said Toya Hamlett, worship leader, Saint Paul C.M.E. Church.

The Saint Paul C.M.E. Church Missionary Society continued the celebration for the team by hosting a “Champion’s Reception” along with the coaching staff and members of the church.

For more local news, click here.