Lawmakers seek to bar insurrectionists from holding office

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Democratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Their message is that those people who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it.

New York, Connecticut and Virginia are among states where proposed legislation would prohibit anyone convicted of participating in an insurrection from holding public office or a position of public trust, such as becoming a police officer.

While the bills vary in scope, their aim is similar.

Many Republicans refuse to see the attempt to violently halt the congressional certification of the 2020 presidential vote as an insurrection.

