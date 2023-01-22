Special performance set to take The Dixie stage

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. —A fun act is coming soon to The Dixie.

According to a news release from The Dixie, the 17th season performer was recently announced.

Lewis Hankins will take the stage on February 4, at 7 pm to delight guests with his performance as Mark Twain on the Hal Holbrook stage.

This performance, entitled, “An Evening with Mark Twain” presented by Lewis Hankins will serve as a tribute to both Mark Twain and Hal Holbrook.

Hankins has performed the character of Twain for more than two great decades of appearances. Hankins is a ‘Riverlorian’, and has spent a great deal of time performing acts for the Delta Queen Steamboat Company and American Queen Voyages.

The release also states that Hankins bears striking similarities to Mark Twain, with his white hair and mustache that captivates audiences. He really brings to life the feel of time spent with the real Twain.

A reception will follow the performance and include light refreshments.

Tickets for the event are $15 and are on sale now. These can be purchased by visiting DixiePAC.net or by picking them up in person at The Dixie box office located at 191 Court Square in Huntingdon.

For more information, call The Dixie at (731) 986-2100. Hours for The Dixie are Monday-Friday from 10:00 am- 4:00 pm.

For more local news, click here.