WEB EXTRA: Massive ‘Toadzilla’ found in rainforest in Australia

TOADZILLA: Park rangers found what they believe to be a record-setting cane toad in a rainforest in Australia recently. They’re calling it “Toadzilla,” and say it weighed six pounds when rangers brought the toad back to their park office. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the largest toad currently on record weighed in at 5.8 pounds in 1991.