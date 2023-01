Authorities investigating fire in vacant home

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating a fire at a home in the Hub City.

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Daugherty Street in east Jackson.

Authorities say it is a vacant home and no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

No one was injured and firefighters were able to put the fire out.

How the fire started is currently under investigation.

