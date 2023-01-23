CBD store celebrating with donation to animal care center

JACKSON, Tenn. — For customer appreciation week, a local CBD store is serving the community by working with a local animal shelter.

Sunmed Your CBD Store

Sunmed is celebrating their third anniversary by giving back to the community.

Their purpose is to donate 20% of net proceeds made in store back to the Jackson Animal Care Center. Every purchase feeds a pet.

This allows the shelter to help other pet owners who are struggling to meet their pet’s needs.

“They help with the cost of spay and neutering for anybody in this area that needs to have their pets spayed and neutered. And if you lose your job or go through a financial situation and need pet food, they’re good about stepping up and helping you through that situation,” said Denise Chung, the owner of Sunmed.

Sunmed is also serving as a local drop off where donations for the shelter can be made.

They will reward any donation bags of dog or cat food with a $10 off coupon that can be used in store.

