Evelyn German McClanahan, 96-years-old, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Somerville, Tennessee. Born in Fayette County, and with little exception, she was a lifelong resident and pillar of the community in Somerville.

Some people may be surprised to learn of her enduring work ethic that involved full-time farming, raising cattle, full retirement with the US Postal Service and even newspaper delivery. This was intentional on her part since Evelyn was known for not wasting resources on the pursuit of worldly things. Instead, she invested her time and resources on serving others, church, VBS, Joyner’s Campground, and most importantly, ensuring each of her children had a personal relationship with Jesus.

Few people ever saw Evelyn without a smile. Conversations with strangers were even easy as she most likely knew someone in their family. Her serving spirit easily propelled her into positions of leadership or recognition at: Farm Bureau, CBS Children’s Ministries, teaching Sunday School for decades, and numerous other organizations.

Evelyn leaves an enduring legacy from an exemplary life that was led by example. Her family and closest friends knew her as their personal prayer warrior. To Evelyn, every day was an opportunity to worship, and regardless of her circumstances or health, it began or ended with scripture and prayer. We take comfort in knowing one of the last things Evelyn said was, “every day is a gift from God.”

Although we shall miss Evelyn’s zeal for life, her love of family, crossword puzzles, and famous home cooking, our greatest comfort is knowing our separation on this earth shall be short. The family is immensely grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love, and support during this time. We are also thankful for the care provided by members at NHC and Caris Healthcare.

Survived by Children:

Dianne German

Carla Peaks

Hayne Ozier (Debbie)

Willie German (Lucinda)

Patti Blurton (David)

Susan Pipes (Ronny)

John German (Leigh)

and 24 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, & 12, great, great grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

Jesse Ulon and Daisye Foote Ozier (parents)

Willie L. German, Sr. (husband, died 1982)

Davie McClanahan (husband, died 2002)

Nancy G. Morris (daughter)

Otis Ozier (brother)

Wilma Alexander (sister)

Cole Hamilton (grandson)

Jase Frazier (great, great, grandson)

Jimmie German (son-n-law)

Funeral Services for Mrs. McClanahan will be held at 12 noon Friday, January 27, 2023 at Somerville First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community. Visitation will be from 10 A.M. until 12 noon Friday, January 27, 2023 at Somerville First United Methodist Church.

For more information, please call Peebles Funeral Home in Somerville, TN at: (901) 465-3535.

Flowers may be sent to Peebles Funeral Home in Somerville, TN. Memorials may be donated to Somerville First United Methodist Church in Somerville, TN or Joyner’s Campground Association, c/o Mrs. June Walker, 3690 Yum Yum Rd., Somerville, TN 38068.

Alternatively, prayers for the family are always sufficient and appreciated as well.

