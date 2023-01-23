FHU introduces improved version of Annual Bible Lectureship app

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University is introducing a new app to assist Lectureship visitors.

FHU Lectureship Director Doug Burleson says FHU has released a new and improved version of its Annual Bible Lectureship app.

A news release states the app has been re-engineered for better performance on both iOS and Android platforms, and allows users to view a full schedule with details, create a custom schedule, view a campus map, get directions to each location/session, and view all session speakers and their biographies.

The free app was designed and engineered and is maintained by Bramblett Group, in collaboration with FHU’s lectureship committee and IT staff. According to the release, all members of the developing team are FHU alumni.

In addition to an interactive schedule that can be personalized, the app also offers users the chance to provide feedback on their lectureship experience.

FHU reminds that the 87th Annual Bible Lectureship is scheduled for February 5-9, with hundreds of classes and lectures planned. This year’s theme is “For Such a Time as This: Restoring God’s People in Ezra, Nehemiah and Esther,” and thousand of visitors are expected to attend.

Click here for information on downloading the app. Click here to learn more about Freed-Hardeman University.

