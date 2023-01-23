Haywood sheriff gives update on Britney Watson

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A missing woman’s body has been identified.

Kevin Watson turned himself in on Friday after evading police for almost a week, and he was charged with the murder of his ex-wife.

A body was recovered shortly after he was apprehended at the Watson residence, according to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr.

The body was sent for examination over the weekend and was identified as Britney Watson.

“We have received information that the body recovered on the Hillville Loop area over the weekend is that of Britney Watson. Been identified positively through finger prints. That information has been shared with the public at this time,” he said.

A court date has officially been set for Watson.

“We do have an upcoming court date, January 31 for Mr. Kevin Watson, the individual charged in connection with her death,” Garrett said.

There is no update on the cause of Britney Watson’s death at this time.

“The autopsy information is not back yet. That usually takes a couple of months, but her body is at the forensic center down in Memphis,” Garrett said.

Some people believe that Kevin Watson walked from the Hillville area to a friend’s house in Tipton County, where he turned himself in. However, that has not been confirmed.

When apprehended, his feet were severely injured with blisters and what appeared to be frostbite.

The investigation is still ongoing.

“Perhaps that’s what he did. All the way from the Hillville area to the Tipton county area, he walked, but that’s all part of the investigation. That’s still all under investigation. If we do determine there was an accomplice of some sort, he or she will be facing charges as well,” Garrett said.

Britney and Kevin Watson have two children. The sheriff said that the girls are in good hands and will be well taken care of by the Watson family.

They are well-known, and a large family in Haywood County. They have all stepped in to take care of the girls.

