Jackson Theatre Guild to present ‘Escanaba in da Moonlight’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Theatre Guild invites the community to join them for a special fundraising performance.

JTG will present “Escanaba in da Moonlight” by Jeff Daniels from February 9-11.

The show is described as a comedy with mild adult humor that revolves around the hunting traditions of the Soady clan. The story is set in Escanaba, Michigan and features Upper Peninsula language and slang.

JTG says as this production is not part of their regular season, it does not qualify for Season Ticket usage. Also, the production will not be held at The Ned, but instead will take place at 120 Northstar Drive in north Jackson.

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a Saturday matinee show to be held at 2:30 p.m. There will also be a pre-show featuring food and drinks ahead of the evening shows on Friday and Saturday.

