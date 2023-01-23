JPD investigating shooting on Idlewild Street

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Idlewild Street in east Jackson.

Sunday evening, officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area.

When they arrived on scene, they found an individual with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported the person to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

While officers were in the preliminary stages of investigating, this crime another individual arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds from the same area.

This investigation is ongoing.

Find updates on local crime here.