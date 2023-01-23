Michael Emmett “Red” Reagan, age 57, resident of Paris, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday afternoon, January 19, 2023 at his home.

Michael was born March 22, 1965 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Peter L. Reagan and Mary Gleason Reagan. He was an Eagle Scout in earlier years and was employed as a farming equipment operator. He loved his family and was extremely committed to the people he loved. Michael was very caring and giving to the people he truly loved. Red had a passion for NASCAR.

Mr. Reagan is survived by four sisters, Nannette Kelley (Gerald), Celeste Reagan, Erin Barentine (David) and Maureen Jobe; two brothers, Frank Reagan and Pete Reagan; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his longtime partner, Vicki Crane.

Funeral Services for Mr. Reagan will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville with Father Jim Martel officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Reagan will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Gerald Kelley, Frank Reagan, Pete Reagan, Devin Kelley, Corey Reagan and Dalton Jobe.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 699 Oakleaf Office Lane, Memphis, TN 38117.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.