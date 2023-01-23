Monday fire highlights importance of smoke alarms

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire in Hardin County highlighted the importance of smoke alarms, says the Hardin County Fire Department.

The Hardin County Fire Department says that around 10 minutes past midnight on Monday, their firefighters responded to a home fire in the Bruton Branch community on Huckleberry lane.

The department says the fire was in the basement and was quickly put out. They add that the homeowner was alerted to the fire by smoke alarms installed all the way back in February of 2020.

Hardin County Fire says for free smoke alarms, call (731) 925-6178 or text their chief at (731) 607-0346.

The department shared this story to their Facebook page, which can be found above.

