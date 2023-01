Mugshots : Madison County : 1/20/23 – 1/23/23

Hobson Bowen Hobson Bowen: Aggravated assault

Aldrekious Jarrett Aldrekious Jarrett: Violation of probation

Amanda Williams Amanda Williams: Violation of community corrections

Amarion Mitchell Amarion Mitchell: Reckless endangerment, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Brittany Shoate Brittany Shoate: Public intoxication



Byron West Byron West: Failure to appear

Casey Smith Casey Smith: Violation of community corrections

Christopher Clark Christopher Clark: Tennessee human trafficking act of 2007, solicitation of minor to observe sexual conduct

Daivon Bailey Daivon Bailey: Theft under $999, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Deanna Keith Deanna Keith: Public intoxication



Deborah Measley Deborah Measley: Contempt of court

Dedrick Herron Dedrick Herron: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Deeuntaye Jackson Deeuntaye Jackson: Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, violation of probation

Dennis Vann Dennis Vann: Violation of community corrections

Donna Harrison Donna Harrison: Schedule II drug violations



Douglas Rogers Douglas Rogers: Failure to appear

Jabari Murphy Jabari Murphy: Violation of probation

James Brown James Brown: Violation of community corrections

Jeremiah Irwin Jeremiah Irwin: Public intoxication

Jeremy Shaw Jeremy Shaw: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



Jessie Patrick Jessie Patrick: Violation of probation

Jonathan Mendez Jonathan Mendez: Driving while unlicensed

Joseph Glover Joseph Glover: Violation of order of protection

Joshua Anderson Joshua Anderson: Aggravated domestic assault

Kenji Wiley Kenji Wiley: Violation of probation



Kierra Williams Kierra Williams: Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

Morgan Yarbrough Morgan Yarbrough: Simple domestic assault

Nisson Osorto Valle Nisson Osorto Valle: Driving while unlicensed

Pacarie Roberts Pacarie Roberts: Theft under $999, schedule V drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Phillip Cole Phillip Cole: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony



Quincy Johnson Quincy Johnson: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

Quinerius Gaines Quinerius Gaines: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Reginald McKinnie Reginald McKinnie: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Ricardo Gomez Ricardo Gomez: Public intoxication

Robert Miller Robert Miller: Simple domestic assault, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, resisting stop/arrest



Robert Vaughn Robert Vaughn: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

Roderick Williams Roderick Williams: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Shawn Boyle Shawn Boyle: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Shereese Tucker Shereese Tucker: Shoplifting/theft of property

Tedrick Houston Tedrick Houston: Simple domestic assault



William Horton William Horton: Driving under the influence, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer or alcohol, evading arrest

William Moore William Moore: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Willie Watkins Willie Watkins: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/20/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/23/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.