Poetry contest launching for West Tennessee students

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Griot Collective of West Tennessee is launching a poetry contest for local students.

The Griot Collective is a nonprofit literary arts organization which sponsors monthly poetry workshops for adults and high schoolers, open mics and other opportunities for writers.

A news release states the annual poetry contest, which is open to all school-age children throughout West Tennessee, is in honor of Black History Month.

According to the release, cash prizes will be awarded in various categories, and winners will have their entries published in the weekly newspaper, CrimeSEEN Examiner.

