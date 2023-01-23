Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week

SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways.

Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week.

The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.

The second will follow on Wednesday at 877 West Cherry in Selmer.

These are drive-through only mobile food drives, and participants must have their ID present.

Each of the giveaways will begin at 10 a.m. and continue while supplies last.

