Two schools host open houses

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two schools in the Jackson-Madison County School System held open houses Monday night.

Jackson Central-Merry Early College High School Open House

Jackson Central-Merry Early College High School Open House

Madison Academic Magnet High School Open House

Madison Academic Magnet High School Open House

Madison Academic Magnet High School Open House



Madison Academic Magnet High School Open House

Madison Academic Magnet High School Open House

Madison Academic Magnet High School Open House

Jackson Central-Merry Early College High School held their open house, giving future students and parents a chance to see what the school has to offer.

JCM announced on their Facebook page that they had a great turn out for the event.

Madison Academic Magnet High School also held an open house for upcoming freshmen and their families.

Jackson Academic STEAM Academy will be the next to hold their open house on Tuesday, January 31.

Liberty, South Side, Jackson Central Merry, and North Side will all hold their open houses on Thursday, February 16.

Find more local news here.