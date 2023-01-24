10 students awarded scholarships

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders Education Foundation has awarded a new scholarship to 10 students from West Tennessee.

The Workforce Readiness Scholarship is a $9,500 award split among 10 students who attend with community colleges or Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

The program launched in December and each recipient can receive up to $1,000. They can use the money for books, supplies, or anything that will help them further their education.

As this is the first group chosen, the next application period will be open on May 1 and August 1 for fall and summer semesters.

“With all the industry that’s moving to Jackson and West Tennessee, there’s so much opportunity for non-traditional programs where students are earning certifications, going straight into the workforce. And that’s so needed in our region, so we want to be able to alleviate some of that burden,” said Shea Brown, the Director of Community Impact for the Leaders Education Foundation.

