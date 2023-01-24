Applications open for Sue Shelton White Scholarship

JACKSON, Tenn. — An opportunity for financial assistance is being offered for some local students.

Madison Area Democratic Women (MADW) announce applications are now open for the $2,500 Sue Shelton White Scholarship.

A news release states the scholarship is in honor of the late Sue Shelton White, who was a West Tennessee suffragist and lawyer, and played a pivotal role in winning the equal right to vote for women.

“This is our third time to pay tribute to our own Sue Shelton White by providing a significant scholarship to a deserving woman in our area,” said MADW President Debbie Swacker. “Education is a vital component of our mission to empower the women and girls of West Tennessee.”

This year, the scholarship has been themed “Equal Justice Under Law,” to highlight the importance of cherishing and protecting individual rights.

The release states the scholarship is open to nontraditional women students who reside in Madison County or neighboring counties. It’s aimed to help women who want to complete their education while managing the demands of work and family.

Applications will be accepted through March 3, and the winner will be announced later that month in celebration of Women’s History Month.

Click here to view the application or to learn more about Madison Area Democratic Women.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.