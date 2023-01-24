Bells restaurant total loss after early morning fire

BELLS, Tenn. — Early on Tuesday morning, a call was made concerning a beloved restaurant in Bells, Tennessee: Bob’s Burgers.

“Upon arrival, we found heavy smoke coming from Bob’s Burgers,” said Bells Fire Department Chief Wayne Jernigan. “As we gained entry, we saw heavy fire in the center part of the structure, which we later learned was the kitchen area. It had extended to the attic. It’s kinda all we know right now.”

The Bells Fire Department was joined by the Alamo and Gadsden Fire Departments in order fight the fire.

About an hour after the initial arrival of around 1 a.m., the departments were able to get the fire under control. But a new circumstance arose when the roof started collapsing.

After being on site for many hours, the fire department was joined by a local construction company. This allowed the demo process to begin and the fire department to go in to those last concerning areas.

“At this point it doesn’t look like anything is salvageable,” Jernigan said. “It appears to be a complete loss. The owners were here on site just after 6 a.m. this morning. Their insurance adjuster has already been here. And we’ve pretty much declared it a complete full loss.”

The owners were not able to make a comment at this time.

January marked the 15th anniversary for Bob’s Burgers. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

For more news in the Crockett County area, click here.