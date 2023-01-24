Fundraiser being held to support Bob’s Burgers owners

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Bells community is coming together to help Bob’s Burgers, and you can be a part of it.

The restaurant was lost to an early morning fire on Tuesday.

The Bells First Baptist Church is hosting a Burgers for Bob’s Community Fundraiser to help Bob and Jennie O’Donnell, the owners.

The church will be serving burgers, featuring Bob’s special buns, as well as chips and cookies.

Dine-in and drive-thru options will be available on Sunday, January 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The church says all donations are appreciated.

You can place an order ahead of time by texting “burgers” to (731) 617-0988 with your name and the number of burgers you would like.

You can stay up-to-date with Bells First Baptist Church through Facebook.

