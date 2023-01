Mugshots : Madison County : 1/23/23 – 1/24/23

Brooklyn McNeal Brooklyn McNeal: Simple domestic assault

Aaron Henley Aaron Henley: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, open container law

Carl Lewers Carl Lewers: Violation of probation

Jerry Hughes Jerry Hughes: Shoplifting/theft of property

Matthew Snyder Hitzemann Matthew Snyder Hitzemann: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest Matthew Snyder Hitzemann: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest



Qiang Lin Qiang Lin: Schedule VI drug violations

Sadarrius Gray Sadarrius Gray: Aggravated domestic assault

Tarvares Long Tarvares Long: Violation of probation

Terance Hudson Terance Hudson: Aggravated domestic assault, violation of probation

Wayne Boykin Wayne Boykin: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/23/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/24/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.