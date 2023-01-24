New field manager named for Jackson Rockabillys

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local summer baseball team has announced their first manager.

The Jackson Rockabillys introduced their inaugural field manager, former Major League Baseball player Matt Franco, Tuesday morning at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

The native from southern California was drafted by the Chicago Cubs as a seventeen year old, advancing to the Major League team in 1995, before being traded to the New York Mets in 1996.

He then moved over to the Atlanta Braves, where he had his best MLB season in 2002.

The former MLB player finished out his career in Japan in 2006.

“It feels great you know. I’m proud of it,” Franco said. “It feels like an honor for some reason, I don’t know. It’s the inaugural season for a great organization. Like I said, I’m really excited about it. I can’t wait to get on the field and get to meet these guys and be part of the community for the summer.”

The team will complete their field staff by announcing their pitching coach and assistant coach next week, whom are both college coaches.

