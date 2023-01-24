Trees available for reserve for Tennessee Tree Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Looking to spruce up your yard? You can claim your new tree ahead of Tree Day!

According to the Tennessee Environmental Council, residents of the state will be able to reserve a tree for small donation up until February 26.

The trees available are native and can be planted on your property.

“Our goal is to plant 100,000 native trees in March, and everyone is invited to help us achieve this,” said Jeffrey Barrie, CEO of TEC. “The benefits to our families, environment, and communities are immediate and will last for generations when we come together to plant trees.”

Trees can be picked up at your nearest location. The native trees available will also vary by location, but could include: elderberry, flowering dogwood, cherry bark oak, white oak, pecan, tulip poplar, Virginia pine, and indigo bush.

“Planting a tree is one of the simplest acts Tennesseans can do to improve the environment they live in,” said State Forester David Arnold with the Tennessee Division of Forestry, a project partner. “We are proud to support Tennessee Environmental Council’s Tree Day by providing high quality, locally adapted seedlings grown at our East Tennessee Nursery. I encourage all who participate in sharing the experience with our youth to teach them the importance and foresight of this simple act.”

This is the ninth year for the event. You can get your tree reserved here.

Tennessee Tree Day will be on March 18.

