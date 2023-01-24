UTM to host annual Civil Rights Conference next month

MARTIN, Tenn. — A local university is preparing for a month full of events.

The University of Tennessee at Martin will host the 23rd Annual Civil Rights Conference in February.

According UT Martin’s website, the yearly event aims to “broaden students’ educational experience and enhance their understanding on the American Civil Rights Movement and its relationship to current events and social issues,” and brings together multiple academic communities and speakers.

The conference features a lengthy list of events spread across the month, including a variety of speakers and programs, a networking event for students, film screenings, a celebration of African dance, a health fair, and much more.

The conference began in 2001 and serves as an extension of the classroom, giving students the chance to engage with the material on both a scholarly and a personal level, and the events are also open to the public at no charge.

