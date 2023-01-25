Chilly, Windy & Dry Weather Continues

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for January 25th:

We warmed up to around 50° at 6:00am due to gusty southeast winds up to 45 MPH. As the winds changed back to the west temperatures dropped and hung around 40° most of the day. The skies will clear out during the day on Thursday and mostly sunny skies will stick around Friday, but so will the gusty winds. We will have the latest forecast details on precipitation returning this weekend and a potential cold spell looks to be on the way for next week, all coming up below.

TONIGHT:

Tuesday night’s system will slowly move out and we picked up between 1/2″ and 1″ of rain for most of us. Highs on Wednesday occured around 6am when gusty southwest winds warmed us up to around 50°. Once the winds changed back to the west into the late morning, temperatures fell down to around 40° for the rest of afternoon. The winds will stay a bit breezy tonight and will continue to come out of the west making for a cold night. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight and overnight lows will fall down to the low 30s across West Tennessee.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will be a dry but cold day and expect partly cloudy skies. We should be dry but stay on the back side of the low pressure system. Highs on Thursday will be cold and only reach up to around 40°. On top of the cold temperatures, a brisk west wind between 10-15 MPH will also be sticking around, so be sure to bundle up on Thursday. Thursday night temperatures will bottom out from this system into the mid 20s.

FRIDAY:

The winds will shift from the northwest to the southwest on Friday helping to warm up back up to around 50°. There will be a few clouds on Friday but overall expect mostly sunny skies. With the clear skies Friday night, lows will again fall down to the mid 30s. It will continue to be a bit breezy at times into the afternoon and evening hours.

THE WEEKEND:

Another system is expected to show up over the weekend and it will be very similar the system we had push through last weekend. Rain showers will return Saturday night and stick around for most of the day on Sunday. We are not expected storms or snow, just a cold rain. Saturday highs will be the warmest all week and reach the mid 50s with Saturday night lows falling down into the mid 40s. Sunday temperatures will hang in the 40s most of the day before falling back down near freezing by Monday morning. The clouds will move in early during the day on Saturday and stick around for most of the weekend. The winds will stay out of the south or southwest over the weekend and that should keep our temperatures to warm for anything but rain, but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the weekend progresses just in case there are any changes in the forecast.

NEXT WEEK:

Some rain showers could linger overnight Sunday into the first half of the day on Monday but we should get a break from the rain into the afternoon. Highs on Monday will hang around in the mid 40s with overnight lows falling down to the mid 30s. The winds will come out of the north on Monday and keep a northerly component to them most of the week. Tuesday highs will only reach the low to mid 40s again and a cold rain is expected to return as well and linger into the day on Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be another cold day with highs only reaching the upper 30s. Depending on how long the rain lingers into the day on Wednesday we could see a wintry mix or show try to show up for some of us. Late next week another significant cool down could be in store for West Tennessee and we will be watching things closely as the progresses.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather returned for the start of the new year, but some cooler weather will move in to wrap up the month and stick around into February. This warm up led to more rain chances during the month of January. We had our first confirmed tornado on January 3rd near Brownsville. The next chance for rain showers with return this weekend another will follow in the middle of next week. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

