College’s vice president of academic affairs speaks at Rotary Club

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college vice president spoke about their future at the Jackson Rotary Club.

Lane College’s Vice President of Academic Affairs, Daryll H. Coleman shared the vision of how Lane College will continue to grow their relationship with the community and West Tennessee.

“Today was interesting to be able to share before the Rotary, and their first meeting. And begin to share some of the exciting things that are happening at Lane College. Cause Lane College is such a part of the community. We want to come and invite the community to embrace our vision, our dreams, and help us to grow, and make a difference in Jackson and West Tennessee,” Coleman said.

Coleman says they are beginning to partner with different corporations. They are looking to develop their students into something that companies are looking for in new hires.

“For the college, we have a big vision that was shared today. One of the things we are looking at is innovation. We are partnering up with major institutions and corporations to start our students getting involved in real-time problems, and moving into real work. We also [started] what we call Workforce Development, an initiative that we call Lane Rare, where we are going to produce students that are rare. They are respectful, accountable, responsible, and exceptional,” Coleman said.

Coleman wants the community to know that Lane College is a tool that can be used to help grow Jackson and surrounding areas. He believes sharing the information about the future of Lane is important.

“It was marvelous. I think so often people don’t realize the hidden gem they have in Lane College. And when we share it, others begin to become enlightened and excited. And I believe it helps us to build the partnerships necessary to make us viable, and others,” Coleman said.

Coleman believes they are coming out of the pandemic stronger and better equipped to make a difference.

Coleman was one of a number of speakers invited by the Rotary Club to start the new year.

