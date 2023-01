GALLERY: Food giveaway held in Selmer

SELMER, Tenn. — The Mid-South Food Bank held a food giveaway on Wednesday.

The mobile pantry utilizes refrigerated vehicles to provide nutritious food in a drive-thru setup to individuals facing food insecurity in the community.

The drive-thru mobile donation began at 10 a.m. and provided until supplies last.

You can help the Mid-South Food Bank in their mission by donating at (901) 527-0841.

