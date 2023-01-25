A Celebration of the Life of Geraldine Lawrence our dear loved one transitioned on January 23, 2023 to her heavenly home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We are thankful for the love and memories God allowed us to share, and we rest on God’s promises of being reunited in heaven.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Harmony Baptist Church with Bro. Grover Westover and Bro. Adrian Knipper officiating. Burial will follow at the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM at the Harmony Baptist Church.

Geraldine was born on August 2, 1944 in Haywood County to Charlie and Grace Hodge Edmonds, who both preceded her in death. She was a business owner of Lawrence Discount. She enjoyed caring for plants and growing flowers. She was a Christian and found fulfillment in hearing the Word of God preached. She found great comfort in gospel music. She also enjoyed her dogs, reading, eating out and University of Memphis Basketball games.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Curtis Edmonds and Billy Edmonds; one sister, Sadie Mayfield; her step-mother, Virginia Edmonds and one grandchild, Brayden Taylor Lawrence.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Lawrence of Brownsville, TN; one son, Keith Gambill of Memphis, TN; one daughter, Beth Lawrence of Brownsville, TN; five sisters, Bonnie Morris, Padie Stewart, Peggy Sargent (Gary), Charlene Horton, and Karen Austin (Danny).

Pallbearers for the service are Tony Edmonds, Danny Austin, Ronnie Edmonds, Doug Stewart, and Terry Morris. Honorary Pallbearers will be Timmy Mayfield, Jimmy Edmonds, and Charles Mayfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Judy Hardister, 523 Monroe Street, Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.