Jackson-Madison schools announce more investments into teachers’ pay

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System announces additional investments into their teachers’ pay.

A news release states that teachers will receive bonus pay for their individual Level of Effectiveness (LOE) based on student achievement during the 2021-2022 school year.

The school system says more than $300,000 has been earmarked for performance pay to compensate teachers based on their LOE score of 4 or 5.

“Our district’s differentiated pay plan recognizes educators who showed high levels of overall effectiveness on TNReady data. Additionally, when schools show above average growth, it’s a clear sign that teachers are setting high expectations for students,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Vivian Williams.

According to the release, teachers with a Level 4 score will receive a $350 bonus, while teachers who reached Level 5 will receive $500.

The release states the district has experienced significant academic progress, with nine schools (Alexander, East, JCM-ECH, Isaac Lane, South, Pope, Northeast, Madison and Thelma

Barker) receiving Reward School status while two schools (Isaac Lane and Arlington) have exited the state’s priority list.

This bonus is the latest in a range of employee investments by Superintendent Dr. Marlon King and School Board members, all in effort to retain high-quality employees and positively impact student achievement.

