Local election commission changes voting precincts

JACKSON, Tenn. — Next election, you may be voting at a different precinct then you were before.

The Madison County Election Commission met to discuss changes regarding precinct voting locations.

“Today we approved the appointment of nursing home officials and approved the machine techs, and we changed some precincts. Actually three,” said Lori Lott, the Administer of Elections for Madison County.

The three precincts that were chosen were Community Montessori, which will go to L Tigrette Community Center. South Side High School is going to Meridian Baptist Church. Alexander Elementary will go to Jackson Central-Merry.

“It’s overcrowded for voters and parking, and the last time we had an election, the superintendent called for an open house from three to six and it really jammed us up as far as voting,” Lott said.

Eight schools are used as voting locations, but due to space, Lott is working to no longer have voting precincts located in schools.

“You want it to be convenient for everybody to get to their precinct,” Lott said. “Parents picking up their children, people coming into vote, it’s very confusing on the voters. And so I would like to get out of those schools, and just too, for the safety of the children.”

Normally there are 29 precincts, but for the city elections, there will only be 17.

Towards the end of the meeting, Board Member Wendy Trice Martin presented a letter to the board about changing early voting times.

Because the item wasn’t on the day’s agenda, it will be further discussed along with the approval of petitions, at the board’s next meeting.

The next election cycle will be on May 2 for Jackson city mayor and city council members.

The next Madison County Election Commission meeting will be held February 23.

