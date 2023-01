Mugshots : Madison County : 1/24/23 – 1/25/23

Hunter Taylor Hunter Taylor: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

Brandy Flowers Brandy Flowers: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Brandy Flowers: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Cameron Goyer Cameron Goyer: Simple domestic assault

Eric Green Eric Green: Simple domestic assault

Evony Starks Evony Starks: Violation of Community Corrections



Gabriel Christopher Gabriel Christopher: Possession of stolen property, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest

John Saxon John Saxon: Failure to appear

Nathan Torres Nathan Torres: Shoplifting/theft of property

Nicholas Simmons Nicholas Simmons: Shoplifting/theft of property, violation of probation

Shyheim Woods Shyheim Woods: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving under the influence Shyheim Woods: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving under the influence



Terrance Northern Terrance Northern: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license Terrance Northern: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/24/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/25/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.