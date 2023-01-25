Raymond Lewis Douglas, Jr.
Funeral service for Raymond Lewis Douglas, Jr., age 63, will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM at New Hope MB Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Douglas died, January 15, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Visitation will be Friday, January 27, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Douglas will lie-in-state at New Hope MB Church Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 10:00 AM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.